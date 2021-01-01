Google Tensor vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
85
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
75
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2660 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 683K vs 624K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|167563
|144483
|GPU
|278665
|262635
|Memory
|91371
|96216
|UX
|138716
|119762
|Total score
|683017
|624112
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1052
A13 Bionic +27%
1337
Multi-Core Score
2851
A13 Bionic +24%
3522
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|832 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|12 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|20
|4
|Shading units
|320
|-
|FLOPS
|2171 Gigaflops
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9845
|-
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site
|-
Cast your vote
23 (45.1%)
28 (54.9%)
Total votes: 51