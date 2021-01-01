Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Google Tensor vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Google Tensor vs A13 Bionic

Google Tensor
VS
A13 Bionic
Google Tensor
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2660 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 9 score – 683K vs 624K
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Google Tensor
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Google Tensor +9%
683017
A13 Bionic
624112
CPU 167563 144483
GPU 278665 262635
Memory 91371 96216
UX 138716 119762
Total score 683017 624112
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor
1052
A13 Bionic +27%
1337
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor
2851
A13 Bionic +24%
3522
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 832 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 12 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP 10 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 848 MHz -
Execution units 20 4
Shading units 320 -
FLOPS 2171 Gigaflops 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9845 -
Official page Google Tensor official site -

