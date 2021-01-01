Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1007K vs 677K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +49%
1007359
Google Tensor
677665
CPU 228047 167563
GPU 428067 278665
Memory 175864 91371
UX 171611 138716
Total score 1007359 677665
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency - 848 MHz
Execution units - 20
Shading units - 320
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2021 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Google Tensor official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Snapdragon 888
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Apple A15 Bionic
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or 888 Plus
4. Google Tensor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
5. Google Tensor or Apple A15 Bionic
6. Google Tensor or Samsung Exynos 2100
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish