Google Tensor

Google Tensor – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 19, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-X1 at 2800 MHz, 2 cores Cortex A76 at 2250 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
69
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
100
NanoReview Score
80

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1048
Multi-Core Score
2874

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Google TensorAnTuTu v9
1. Google Pixel 6 Pro-
2. Google Pixel 6-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Google Tensor SoC with Mali-G78 MP20 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 848 MHz
Execution units 20
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021
Class Flagship
Official page Google Tensor official site

Comments

