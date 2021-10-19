Google Tensor
Google Tensor – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 19, 2021, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-X1 at 2800 MHz, 2 cores Cortex A76 at 2250 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex A55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
69
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
100
NanoReview Score
80
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1048
Multi-Core Score
2874
Smartphones
|Phones with Google Tensor
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Google Pixel 6 Pro
|-
|2. Google Pixel 6
|-
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Google Tensor SoC with Mali-G78 MP20 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site