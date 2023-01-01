Google Tensor vs A17 Pro
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 792K
- Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~65%)
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2800 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 10
|CPU
|219640
|373446
|GPU
|249561
|579682
|Memory
|141725
|283791
|UX
|184165
|341416
|Total score
|792442
|1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 6
Single-Core Score
1310
A17 Pro +124%
2934
Multi-Core Score
3206
A17 Pro +130%
7374
|Asset compression
|134.4 MB/sec
|260.8 MB/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|86.7 pages/sec
|169.6 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|103.4 Mpixels/sec
|178.5 Mpixels/sec
|Image detection
|70.5 images/sec
|173.5 images/sec
|HDR
|92.1 Mpixels/sec
|232.4 Mpixels/sec
|Background blur
|10.1 images/sec
|27.9 images/sec
|Photo processing
|32.8 images/sec
|79.1 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|3.79 Mpixels/sec
|7.58 Mpixels/sec
3DMark
|Stability
|56%
|-
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|-
|Score
|6194
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A17 Pro
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3780 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|16 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|3 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|19 billion
|TDP
|5.6 W
|8 W
|Manufacturing
|Samsung
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple A17 GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2nd gen
|Apple GPU
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|6
|Shading units
|64
|128
|Total shaders
|1280
|768
|FLOPS
|2170.9 Gigaflops
|2147.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5300g
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7350 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9845
|APL1V02
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site
|-
