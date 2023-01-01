Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Google Tensor vs A17 Pro – what's better?

Google Tensor vs A17 Pro

Google Tensor
VS
A17 Pro
Google Tensor
A17 Pro

We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the newer 6-core Apple A17 Pro (Apple A17 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A17 Pro
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 10 score – 1568K vs 792K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (3 versus 5 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~65%)
  • 35% higher CPU clock speed (3780 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Google Tensor
vs
A17 Pro

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Google Tensor
792442
A17 Pro +98%
1568646
CPU 219640 373446
GPU 249561 579682
Memory 141725 283791
UX 184165 341416
Total score 792442 1568646
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor
1310
A17 Pro +124%
2934
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor
3206
A17 Pro +130%
7374
Asset compression 134.4 MB/sec 260.8 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 86.7 pages/sec 169.6 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 103.4 Mpixels/sec 178.5 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 70.5 images/sec 173.5 images/sec
HDR 92.1 Mpixels/sec 232.4 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 10.1 images/sec 27.9 images/sec
Photo processing 32.8 images/sec 79.1 images/sec
Ray tracing 3.79 Mpixels/sec 7.58 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 56% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Score 6194 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A17 Pro

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 3.78 GHz –
4x 2.02 GHz –
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3780 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 16 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 3 nanometers
Transistor count - 19 billion
TDP 5.6 W 8 W
Manufacturing Samsung TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20 Apple A17 GPU
Architecture Valhall 2nd gen Apple GPU
GPU frequency 848 MHz 1398 MHz
Execution units 20 6
Shading units 64 128
Total shaders 1280 768
FLOPS 2170.9 Gigaflops 2147.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5300g -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7350 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9845 APL1V02
Official page Google Tensor official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A17 Pro and Google Tensor, or ask any questions
