Google Tensor vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20) with the newer 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 976K vs 719K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2800 MHz)
- Announced 11-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|187698
|246572
|GPU
|298218
|408723
|Memory
|100887
|176151
|UX
|137683
|146701
|Total score
|719625
|976510
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1041
A16 Bionic +79%
1866
Multi-Core Score
2829
A16 Bionic +84%
5219
3DMark
|Stability
|54%
|79%
|Graphics test
|37 FPS
|59 FPS
|Score
|6190
|9862
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|24 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP20
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|848 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|20
|6
|Shading units
|320
|-
|FLOPS
|2171 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Tensor Processing Unit
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2796 x 1290
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|S5E9845
|-
|Official page
|Google Tensor official site
|-
Cast your vote
7 (38.9%)
11 (61.1%)
Total votes: 18