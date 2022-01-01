Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Google Tensor vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 976K vs 719K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2800 MHz)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Google Tensor
vs
A16 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Google Tensor
719625
A16 Bionic +36%
976510
CPU 187698 246572
GPU 298218 408723
Memory 100887 176151
UX 137683 146701
Total score 719625 976510
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Google Tensor
1041
A16 Bionic +79%
1866
Multi-Core Score
Google Tensor
2829
A16 Bionic +84%
5219

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Google Tensor
6190
A16 Bionic +59%
9862
Stability 54% 79%
Graphics test 37 FPS 59 FPS
Score 6190 9862

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Google Tensor and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2800 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 24 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP20 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 848 MHz -
Execution units 20 6
Shading units 320 -
FLOPS 2171 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Tensor Processing Unit Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2796 x 1290
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2021 September 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number S5E9845 -
Official page Google Tensor official site -

