Snapdragon 888 vs Google Tensor

Snapdragon 888
VS
Google Tensor
Snapdragon 888
Google Tensor

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Google Tensor (Mali-G78 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Google
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 684K
Pros of Google Tensor
  • Announced 11-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Google Tensor

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +19%
812018
Google Tensor
684465
CPU 212299 167563
GPU 302110 278665
Memory 135341 91371
UX 150913 138716
Total score 812018 684465
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 888 +30%
3759
Google Tensor
2883
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Google Tensor

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.25 GHz – Cortex A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP20
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 840 MHz 848 MHz
Execution units 2 20
Shading units 512 320
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2020 October 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Google Tensor official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Google Tensor and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
Avatar
HHM 28 October 2021 09:19
Battery life in Tensor is not good, but for the 1st gen, let's say it's not bad. Maybe, in the future, Google will optimise Tensor so it will be able to compete with Apple A processors.
0 Reply
Avatar
Josh 24 October 2021 17:35
I don't mind the slightly lower CPU scores, as long as it it throttles less and it's so much battery efficient, I'll pick the Tensor
+15 Reply
Avatar
Never gonna give you up 24 October 2021 12:42
Well the CPU performance is behind but it doesn't matter cuz they optimized it well.
+2 Reply
Avatar
anonymous 22 October 2021 02:56
battery life scored 100 wow
+25 Reply
Avatar
That Man 23 October 2021 12:48
But no one really knows, do they?
+5 Reply
Avatar
Dcacxyz 23 October 2021 17:43
Vs 95% doesn't makes much difference
+7 Reply
