We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 733K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Kirin 9000
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Kirin 9000
733789
A15 Bionic +15%
840854
CPU 187157 214698
GPU 266823 324552
Memory 131949 167472
UX 136499 132953
Total score 733789 840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Kirin 9000
1049
A15 Bionic +68%
1764
Multi-Core Score
Kirin 9000
3772
A15 Bionic +29%
4862

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 81 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 44 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 29 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 3130 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache - 8 MB
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 15.3 billion 15 billion
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G78 MP24 Apple GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 24 5
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) AI accelerator Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Balong 5000 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2020 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05
Official page HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A15 Bionic and Kirin 9000, or ask any questions
