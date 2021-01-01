Kirin 9000 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24) with the newer 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
83
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
81
95
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
89
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
84
97
Key Differences
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
- Has 2 more cores
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Announced 11-months later
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 840K vs 733K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|187157
|214698
|GPU
|266823
|324552
|Memory
|131949
|167472
|UX
|136499
|132953
|Total score
|733789
|840854
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1049
A15 Bionic +68%
1764
Multi-Core Score
3772
A15 Bionic +29%
4862
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|81 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|44 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|29 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Huawei Mate 40 Pro
1344 x 3140
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Kirin 9000 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.2 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.8 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3130 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|15.3 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|6 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G78 MP24
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|-
|Execution units
|24
|5
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|AI accelerator
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Balong 5000
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2020
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
|Official page
|HiSilicon Kirin 9000 official site
|-
