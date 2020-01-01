Dimensity 700 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
82
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
80
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 476K vs 286K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2200 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|150992
|GPU
|-
|218713
|Memory
|-
|79312
|UX
|-
|12628
|Total score
|286122
|476654
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
A13 Bionic +149%
1342
Multi-Core Score
1727
A13 Bionic +107%
3571
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 700 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Valhall
|-
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|September 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1