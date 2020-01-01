Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 700 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 700 vs A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 476K vs 286K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 700
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 700
286122
A13 Bionic +67%
476654
CPU - 150992
GPU - 218713
Memory - 79312
UX - 12628
Total score 286122 476654

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Dimensity 700
538
A13 Bionic +149%
1342
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 700
1727
A13 Bionic +107%
3571
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2200 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall -
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2020 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site -

