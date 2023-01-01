Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 7050 – what's better?

Dimensity 7200 vs Dimensity 7050

Dimensity 7200
VS
Dimensity 7050
Dimensity 7200
Dimensity 7050

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~41%)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 618K vs 500K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7200
vs
Dimensity 7050

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7200 +24%
618602
Dimensity 7050
500720
CPU 155497 -
GPU 194726 -
Memory 117844 -
UX 145763 -
Total score 618602 500720
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 24 FPS -
Score 4157 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 7050

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 8 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 1130 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023 May 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number MT6886 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Helio G96 and Dimensity 7050
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 7050
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 7050
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 7050
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 7050
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200
7. MediaTek Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 7200
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 7200
10. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 7200
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 7200, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский