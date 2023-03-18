MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- GPU: Mali-G610 MC4
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2800 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 16, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A715 at 2800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
618813
|CPU
|155165
|GPU
|197878
|Memory
|117814
|UX
|144422
|Total score
|618813
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
863
Multi-Core Score
2292
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|4
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site