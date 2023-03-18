Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 7200: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 7200

  • GPU: Mali-G610 MC4
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2800 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 7200 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 16, 2023, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A715 at 2800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A510 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Review

CPU Performance
59
Gaming Performance
55
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
66

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 7200
618813
CPU 155165
GPU 197878
Memory 117814
UX 144422
Total score 618813
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
863
Multi-Core Score
2292

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 7200 SoC with Mali-G610 MC4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
Process 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2
Execution units 4
Vulkan version 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 4700 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2023
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

imran 18 March 2023 03:51
it's not a flagship class chip more like midrange, also like that mediatek opted for the latest a715 cores instead of older inefficient a710.
+3 Reply
