Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Snapdragon 888 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 853K vs 619K Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Announced 2-years and 3-months later

Announced 2-years and 3-months later Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) Higher GPU frequency (~35%)

Higher GPU frequency (~35%) Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 888 +38% 853521 Dimensity 7200 619710 CPU 211710 155165 GPU 338652 197878 Memory 139731 117814 UX 162900 144422 Total score 853521 619710 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 888 +32% 1130 Dimensity 7200 858 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 888 +61% 3705 Dimensity 7200 2297 Image compression 177.1 Mpixels/s - Face detection 26.5 images/s - Speech recognition 67.7 words/s - Machine learning 59.9 images/s - Camera shooting 37.5 images/s - HTML 5 3.96 Mnodes/s - SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 888 5107 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 91% - Graphics test 30 FPS - Score 5107 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 83 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 26 FPS

[Ultra] - Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 58 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Asus Zenfone 8

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)

3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A L1 cache 512 KB - L2 cache 1 MB - L3 cache 4 MB - Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 10 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 840 MHz 1130 MHz Execution units 2 4 Shading units 512 - FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X60 - 4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced December 2020 February 2023 Class Flagship Flagship Model number SM8350 MT6886 Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site