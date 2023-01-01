Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 7200 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Dimensity 7200

Snapdragon 888
VS
Dimensity 7200
Snapdragon 888
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 9 score – 853K vs 619K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Announced 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888 +38%
853521
Dimensity 7200
619710
CPU 211710 155165
GPU 338652 197878
Memory 139731 117814
UX 162900 144422
Total score 853521 619710
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 177.1 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 26.5 images/s -
Speech recognition 67.7 words/s -
Machine learning 59.9 images/s -
Camera shooting 37.5 images/s -
HTML 5 3.96 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 30 FPS -
Score 5107 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 840 MHz 1130 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7500 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3000 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 February 2023
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 MT6886
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
50 (61.7%)
31 (38.3%)
Total votes: 81

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Google Tensor G2
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1050
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and Apple A15 Bionic
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100
6. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
8. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
9. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 8100
10. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 and Dimensity 1080
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 7200 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish