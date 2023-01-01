Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 397K
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|123304
|155165
|GPU
|99867
|197878
|Memory
|62022
|117814
|UX
|112392
|144422
|Total score
|397203
|612245
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
692
Dimensity 7200 +23%
848
Multi-Core Score
1997
Dimensity 7200 +15%
2287
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Score
|1201
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv9-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM6375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
