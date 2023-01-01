Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Snapdragon 695 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 201% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17 GB/s) Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 397K

Shows significantly better (up to 54%) AnTuTu 9 score – 612K vs 397K 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)

27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz) Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Announced 1-year and 4-months later Better instruction set architecture

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 695 397203 Dimensity 7200 +54% 612245 CPU 123304 155165 GPU 99867 197878 Memory 62022 117814 UX 112392 144422 Total score 397203 612245 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 695 692 Dimensity 7200 +23% 848 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 695 1997 Dimensity 7200 +15% 2287

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 695 1201 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 7 FPS - Score 1201 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 66 FPS

[Low] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Low] - Fortnite 24 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS

[Low] - World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 19 FPS

[Low] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro

1080 x 2400 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)

6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 840 MHz - Execution units - 4 Shading units 128 - FLOPS 536 Gigaflops - Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory frequency 2133 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 MediaTek APU 650 Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2021 February 2023 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM6375 - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site