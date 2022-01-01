Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 8000 – what's better?

Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 8000

Dimensity 8100
VS
Dimensity 8000
Dimensity 8100
Dimensity 8000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 8000 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 852K vs 820K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8100
vs
Dimensity 8000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8100 +4%
852679
Dimensity 8000
820817
CPU - 197563
GPU - 315470
Memory - 149037
UX - 158160
Total score 852679 820817
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2850 MHz 2750 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 3
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
14 (35.9%)
25 (64.1%)
Total votes: 39

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8100
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs MediaTek Dimensity 8000
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G vs MediaTek Dimensity 8000
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8000
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8000
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1100 vs Dimensity 8000
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 8100, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish