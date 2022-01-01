Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 8100

Dimensity 8200
VS
Dimensity 8100
Dimensity 8200
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 955K vs 810K
  • Announced 9-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 8200
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 8200 +18%
955675
Dimensity 8100
810895
CPU - 206994
GPU - 309418
Memory - 128811
UX - 160225
Total score 955675 810895
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Score - 5780

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3100 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 912 MHz
Execution units 6 6
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 6400 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 580 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2022 March 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
75 (77.3%)
22 (22.7%)
Total votes: 97

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8200, or ask any questions
