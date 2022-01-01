Dimensity 8200 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8200
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 955K vs 810K
- Announced 9-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2850 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|206994
|GPU
|-
|309418
|Memory
|-
|128811
|UX
|-
|160225
|Total score
|955675
|810895
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +2%
991
971
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 8200 +4%
4219
4043
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Score
|-
|5780
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8200 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.1 GHz – Cortex A78
3x 3 GHz – Cortex A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3100 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|912 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|6400 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 580
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 21
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
Cast your vote
75 (77.3%)
22 (22.7%)
Total votes: 97