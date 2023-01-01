Dimensity 8100 vs Dimensity 7200 VS Dimensity 8100 Dimensity 7200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics) and Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) Announced later

Announced later Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Dimensity 8100 +2% 819665 Dimensity 7200 802255 CPU 196804 - GPU 313342 - Memory 140254 - UX 161901 - Total score 819665 802255 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Dimensity 8100 +14% 973 Dimensity 7200 856 Multi-Core Score Dimensity 8100 +74% 4024 Dimensity 7200 2313

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Dimensity 8100 5771 Dimensity 7200 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 34 FPS - Score 5771 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 77 FPS

[Ultra] - Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 26 FPS

[High] - Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 98 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 57 FPS

[Ultra] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS

[Ultra] - Device OnePlus Ace

1080 x 2412 - We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 7200

CPU Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2850 MHz 2800 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv9-A L3 cache 4 MB - Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP 8 W -

Graphics GPU name Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC4 Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2 GPU frequency 860 MHz - Execution units 6 4 Vulkan version 1.1 1.2 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 6400 MHz 6400 MHz Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 650 Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 1920 x 1200 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity 4G support LTE Cat. 21 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed - Up to 4700 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2022 February 2023 Class Flagship Flagship Model number MT6895Z/TCZA - Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site