Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8100 VS Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Dimensity 8100 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm) Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 808K

Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 808K Announced 1-year and 1-month later Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +34% 1084749 Dimensity 8100 808326 CPU 255246 196804 GPU 360306 313342 Memory 212180 140254 UX 181395 161901 Total score 1084749 808326 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Dimensity 8100 5770 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 34 FPS Score - 5770

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Fortnite - 26 FPS

[High] Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 57 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS

[Ultra] Device - OnePlus Ace

1080 x 2412 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 8100

CPU Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2910 MHz 2850 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A L3 cache - 4 MB Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers TDP - 8 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 725 Mali-G610 MC6 Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2 GPU frequency - 860 MHz Execution units - 6 Vulkan version 1.2 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2960 x 1440 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem X62 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2023 March 2022 Class Mid range Flagship Model number SM7475-AB MT6895Z/TCZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site