Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8100

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
VS
Dimensity 8100
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 808K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 255246 196804
GPU 360306 313342
Memory 212180 140254
UX 181395 161901
Total score 1084749 808326
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Score - 5770

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2910 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 860 MHz
Execution units - 6
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7475-AB MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
47 (47%)
53 (53%)
Total votes: 100

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish