Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 808K
- Announced 1-year and 1-month later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|255246
|196804
|GPU
|360306
|313342
|Memory
|212180
|140254
|UX
|181395
|161901
|Total score
|1084749
|808326
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1216
950
Multi-Core Score
4023
3791
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Score
|-
|5770
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|860 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
