We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 9 score – 852K vs 797K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
797520
Dimensity 8100 +7%
852679
CPU 205906 -
GPU 311586 -
Memory 127614 -
UX 147519 -
Total score 797520 852679
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 93% -
Graphics test 32 FPS -
Score 5363 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 22 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 March 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
28 (28%)
72 (72%)
Total votes: 100

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
Avatar
Insider 06 March 2022 00:04
This dimensity chip will be the winner of 2022 in terms of power efficiency, I can guarantee it. Better than the hot sd 888 and even the lava sd 8 gen 1. No throttling and insane consistency on benchmarks (99.6% stability on 3d mark wildlife benchmark) and absolutely no need to worry about overheating. Plus, the community here has always been skeptical of MediaTek when it comes to gaming performance. Surprise, surprise, this dimensity 8100 gives a stable 59 fps while playing genshin impact on highest settings for a period of 30 mins consuming around 5.8w. Tl;dr this dimensity 8100 chipset has the power efficiency of the sd 865 and the strength of the sd 888.
+4 Reply
Avatar
Plumplum 05 March 2022 10:35
Please some sources? 8100 uses TSMC's 5nm, not Samsung's 5nm like 888...TSMC's is far more efficient! Mine are from the web. Geekbench. 8100 single-core : 924pts for 2.4W...perfs/W 385 888 single-core: 1135 for 4W...perfs/W only 284...8100 wins on consumption and efficiency by far, and loose only in performances. 8100 multi core : 3801pts for 6.9W...perfs/W 550 888 multi core : 3753pts for 8.9W...perfs/W 422...8100 wins on every aspect : performances, consumption and efficiency. Gfxbench Aztec ruins. 8100 28fps for 6W 888 29fps for 9W...on 888 framerate is only 4% better when consumption is 50% higher 3DMark wildlife extreme stress test 8100 : 1593pts with 99.6% stability 888 : 1487pts with 85.2% stability Nota: 888 hasn't AV1 hardware decoding...even 8 gen 1 hasn't (when 2 years old D1000 bas)
+8 Reply
