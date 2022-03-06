Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 8100: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 8100

MediaTek Dimensity 8100 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 1, 2022, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2850 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 8100
842889
Total score 842889
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
923
Multi-Core Score
3773

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 8100 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall 3
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2022
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 or MediaTek Dimensity 8100
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 8100
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Comments

Insider 06 March 2022 00:17
This dimensity 8100 chipset is the true "successor" of the snapdragon 865. Consider it as a snapdragon 888 without overheating issues.
+33 Reply
