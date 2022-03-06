MediaTek Dimensity 8100
MediaTek Dimensity 8100 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on March 1, 2022, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A78 at 2850 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
84
Gaming Performance
78
Battery life
91
NanoReview Score
83
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 8100
842889
|Total score
|842889
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
923
Multi-Core Score
3773
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 8100 SoC with Mali-G610 MC6 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site