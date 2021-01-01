Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs A13 Bionic

Dimensity 900
VS
A13 Bionic
Dimensity 900
A13 Bionic

We compared the 8-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 526K vs 487K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
A13 Bionic

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
487978
A13 Bionic +8%
526214
CPU - 158367
GPU - 218423
Memory - 65604
UX - 80367
Total score 487978 526214

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 151.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 29.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 87.4 words/s
Machine learning - 72.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 33.75 images/s
HTML 5 - 3.81 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 901.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 60 FPS
[High]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2400 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 8.5 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Valhall 2 -
Execution units 4 4
FLOPS - 736 Gigaflops
Vulkan version - 1.1
OpenCL version - 2.1
DirectX version - 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus - 2x 32 Bit
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs - AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2021 September 2019
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

