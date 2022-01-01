Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 900 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Dimensity 900 vs Tensor G2

Dimensity 900
VS
Tensor G2
Dimensity 900
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 900 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 470K
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 900
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 900
470931
Tensor G2 +59%
747935
CPU 127949 203616
GPU 126930 295372
Memory 103473 108654
UX 114523 142235
Total score 470931 747935
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 900
702
Tensor G2 +50%
1055
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 900
2119
Tensor G2 +52%
3212
Image compression 124.75 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 19.6 images/s -
Speech recognition 37.75 words/s -
Machine learning 33.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 19.25 images/s -
HTML 5 2.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 650.5 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 900
2161
Tensor G2 +197%
6409
Stability 98% 68%
Graphics test 12 FPS 38 FPS
Score 2161 6409

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 900 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 10 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units 4 7
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 18.4 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced May 2021 October 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877 -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 900
2. Snapdragon 865 and Dimensity 900
3. Dimensity 1300 and Dimensity 900
4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Tensor G2
5. A15 Bionic and Tensor G2
6. Snapdragon 865 and Tensor G2
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Tensor G2 and Dimensity 900, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish