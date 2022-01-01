Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 920 vs Tensor G2 – what's better?

Dimensity 920 vs Tensor G2

Dimensity 920
VS
Tensor G2
Dimensity 920
Tensor G2

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Google Tensor G2
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 492K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 2-months later
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2500 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 920
vs
Tensor G2

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 920
492785
Tensor G2 +52%
747935
CPU 138581 203616
GPU 137486 295372
Memory 87867 108654
UX 130118 142235
Total score 492785 747935
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Dimensity 920
809
Tensor G2 +30%
1055
Multi-Core Score
Dimensity 920
2275
Tensor G2 +41%
3212

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Dimensity 920
2298
Tensor G2 +179%
6409
Stability 99% 68%
Graphics test 13 FPS 38 FPS
Score 2298 6409

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 64 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 59 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 68 FPS
[Medium]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 46 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 53 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Tensor G2

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion -
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G710 MP7
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 4 7
Shading units 64 -
FLOPS 684 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2021 October 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6877T -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site -

