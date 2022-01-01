Dimensity 920 vs Tensor G2
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 920 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Google Tensor G2 (Mali-G710 MP7). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
79
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
89
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
92
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
86
Key Differences
Pros of Google Tensor G2
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
- Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 9 score – 747K vs 492K
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 2-months later
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2500 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|138581
|203616
|GPU
|137486
|295372
|Memory
|87867
|108654
|UX
|130118
|142235
|Total score
|492785
|747935
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
809
Tensor G2 +30%
1055
Multi-Core Score
2275
Tensor G2 +41%
3212
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|68%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|38 FPS
|Score
|2298
|6409
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|64 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|68 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|46 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|53 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 920 and Tensor G2
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-X1
2x 2.35 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2500 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|-
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G710 MP7
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|4
|7
|Shading units
|64
|-
|FLOPS
|684 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Next-gen Tensor Processing Unit
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|MT6877T
|-
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site
|-
