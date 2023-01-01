Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9200 Plus vs Dimensity 9200 – what's better?

Dimensity 9200 Plus vs Dimensity 9200

Dimensity 9200 Plus
VS
Dimensity 9200
Dimensity 9200 Plus
Dimensity 9200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (with Immortalis-G715 MC11 graphics) and Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
  • Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 1139K
  • Announced 6-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 3050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9200 Plus
vs
Dimensity 9200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9200 Plus +20%
1367589
Dimensity 9200
1139689
CPU 298850 275605
GPU 594203 436558
Memory 263503 227902
UX 212041 204053
Total score 1367589 1139689
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 86%
Graphics test - 73 FPS
Score - 12205

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 Plus and Dimensity 9200

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3350 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count 17 billion 17 billion
TDP 8 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Immortalis-G715 MC11 Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 3
GPU frequency - 981 MHz
Execution units 11 11
FLOPS 4736 Gigaflops 4048 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.3
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 68.3 Gbit/s 68.3 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 690 MediaTek APU 690
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP 1x 320MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem MediaTek T800 MediaTek T800
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 7900 Mbps Up to 7900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 4200 Mbps Up to 4200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 7
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 November 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6985
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
17 (89.5%)
2 (10.5%)
Total votes: 19

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9200 and Dimensity 9200 Plus, or ask any questions
