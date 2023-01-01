Dimensity 9200 Plus vs Dimensity 9200
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus (with Immortalis-G715 MC11 graphics) and Dimensity 9200 (Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
- Performs 17% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1367K vs 1139K
- Announced 6-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (3350 vs 3050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|298850
|275605
|GPU
|594203
|436558
|Memory
|263503
|227902
|UX
|212041
|204053
|Total score
|1367589
|1139689
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1495
1419
Multi-Core Score
5367
4972
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|86%
|Graphics test
|-
|73 FPS
|Score
|-
|12205
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9200 Plus and Dimensity 9200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.35 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 3 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X3
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A715
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3350 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|17 billion
|17 billion
|TDP
|8 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|-
|981 MHz
|Execution units
|11
|11
|FLOPS
|4736 Gigaflops
|4048 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.3
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|68.3 Gbit/s
|68.3 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|MediaTek APU 690
|MediaTek APU 690
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP
|1x 320MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|MediaTek T800
|MediaTek T800
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Up to 7900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Up to 4200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|7
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2023
|November 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6985
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 official site
