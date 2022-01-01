Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 920 – what's better?

Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 920

Dimensity 930
VS
Dimensity 920
Dimensity 930
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 930 (with IMG BXM-8-256 graphics) and Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 930
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 930
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 140903
GPU - 130936
Memory - 87380
UX - 132631
Total score - 491237
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2295

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 64 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 68 FPS
[Medium]
World of Tanks Blitz - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 46 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 53 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 930 and Dimensity 920

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name IMG BXM-8-256 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture PowerVR B-Series Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 4
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 684 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency - 3200 MHz
Bus - 4x 16 Bit
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support - LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877T
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 930, or ask any questions
