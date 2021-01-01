Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G95 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Helio G95 vs Helio G35

Helio G95
VS
Helio G35
Helio G95
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 123K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G95
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G95 +172%
336760
Helio G35
123795
CPU 95615 38954
GPU 85900 16847
Memory 54379 26654
UX 98554 40547
Total score 336760 123795
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G95 +197%
523
Helio G35
176
Multi-Core Score
Helio G95 +60%
1608
Helio G35
1003
Image compression - 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.73 words/s
Machine learning - 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 51 FPS
[Low]		 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile 38 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 57 FPS
[Low]		 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz 48 FPS
[High]		 43 FPS
[Low]
Genshin Impact 27 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 29 FPS
[Low]
Device Realme 7
1080 x 2400		 Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G76 3EEMC4 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 195.8 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Da Vinci No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2020 June 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number MT6785V/CD MT6765G
Official page MediaTek Helio G95 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Helio G95, or ask any questions
