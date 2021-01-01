Helio G95 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G95 (with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics) and Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.7x) AnTuTu 9 score – 336K vs 123K
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|95615
|38954
|GPU
|85900
|16847
|Memory
|54379
|26654
|UX
|98554
|40547
|Total score
|336760
|123795
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|51 FPS
[Low]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|38 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|57 FPS
[Low]
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|48 FPS
[High]
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Genshin Impact
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|Realme 7
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G95 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|64
|32
|FLOPS
|195.8 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Da Vinci
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2020
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6785V/CD
|MT6765G
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G95 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
