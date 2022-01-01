Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Helio G96 vs Dimensity 1080

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 1080
Helio G96
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 495K vs 323K
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
323942
Dimensity 1080 +53%
495726
CPU 88351 132821
GPU 74097 134589
Memory 64690 98235
UX 97634 130803
Total score 323942 495726
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
539
Dimensity 1080 +51%
813
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1869
Dimensity 1080 +22%
2278

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 95% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Score 1095 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 72 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 58 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 66 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 51 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency 950 MHz -
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 64
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s -
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced June 2021 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6781 -
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

