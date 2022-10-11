Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 1080: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

MediaTek Dimensity 1080 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 11, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
56
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
66

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
822
Multi-Core Score
2311

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Dimensity 1080AnTuTu v9
1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus-
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 1080 SoC with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2
Execution units 4
Shading units 64
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced October 2022
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
3. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 1200
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 1100
5. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 920
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
7. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
8. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 8100
9. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 1300
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Promotion
РусскийEnglish