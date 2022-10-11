MediaTek Dimensity 1080
MediaTek Dimensity 1080 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 11, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2600 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
56
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
66
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
822
Multi-Core Score
2311
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 1080 SoC with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|4
|Shading units
|64
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site