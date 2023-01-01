Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 1080

Dimensity 7050
VS
Dimensity 1080
Dimensity 7050
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics) and Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • Announced 7-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 7050
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 7050 +1%
500720
Dimensity 1080
498051
CPU - 131733
GPU - 133728
Memory - 95852
UX - 135208
Total score 500720 498051
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2303

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 7050 and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2600 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 4 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 800 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 4 4
Shading units 64 64
FLOPS 686 Gigaflops 686 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2023 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877V/TTZA
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
16 (64%)
9 (36%)
Total votes: 25

Related Comparisons

1. Dimensity 7050 vs Snapdragon 870
2. Dimensity 7050 vs Dimensity 7200
3. Dimensity 7050 vs Snapdragon 888
4. Dimensity 7050 vs Snapdragon 778G
5. Dimensity 7050 vs Helio G96
6. Dimensity 7050 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
7. Dimensity 1080 vs Snapdragon 778G
8. Dimensity 1080 vs Snapdragon 888
9. Dimensity 1080 vs Exynos 1380
10. Dimensity 1080 vs Snapdragon 695
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Dimensity 7050, or ask any questions
EnglishРусский