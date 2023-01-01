Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 1200

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 1200
Helio G99
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~24%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 372K
  • 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
372909
Dimensity 1200 +80%
669422
CPU 103872 175884
GPU 84760 233693
Memory 85275 120363
UX 100549 145230
Total score 372909 669422
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
556
Dimensity 1200 +79%
997
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1819
Dimensity 1200 +94%
3534
Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s 175.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.3 images/s 31.8 images/s
Speech recognition 36.1 words/s 40 words/s
Machine learning 30.2 images/s 52.1 images/s
Camera shooting 16.4 images/s 27.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s 3.88 Mnodes/s
SQLite 599.6 Krows/s 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1362
Dimensity 1200 +231%
4506
Stability 99% 90%
Graphics test 8 FPS 26 FPS
Score 1362 4506

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
L2 cache - 320 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 1100 MHz 886 MHz
Execution units 2 9
Shading units 32 144
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Helio M70
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 650 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number MT6789 MT6893
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (6.3%)
30 (93.8%)
Total votes: 32

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
2. MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or Dimensity 1200
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
6. MediaTek Dimensity 1300 or Dimensity 1200
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 or MediaTek Helio G99
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 or MediaTek Helio G99
10. MediaTek Dimensity 810 or Helio G99
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish