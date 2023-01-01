Helio G99 vs Dimensity 1200 VS Helio G99 Dimensity 1200 We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of MediaTek Helio G99 Announced 1-year and 4-months later

Announced 1-year and 4-months later Higher GPU frequency (~24%) Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s)

Supports 99% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 17.1 GB/s) Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 372K

Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 372K 36% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Helio G99 372909 Dimensity 1200 +80% 669422 CPU 103872 175884 GPU 84760 233693 Memory 85275 120363 UX 100549 145230 Total score 372909 669422 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Helio G99 556 Dimensity 1200 +79% 997 Multi-Core Score Helio G99 1819 Dimensity 1200 +94% 3534 Image compression 114.8 Mpixels/s 175.7 Mpixels/s Face detection 14.3 images/s 31.8 images/s Speech recognition 36.1 words/s 40 words/s Machine learning 30.2 images/s 52.1 images/s Camera shooting 16.4 images/s 27.2 images/s HTML 5 1.73 Mnodes/s 3.88 Mnodes/s SQLite 599.6 Krows/s 945.7 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Helio G99 1362 Dimensity 1200 +231% 4506 Stability 99% 90% Graphics test 8 FPS 26 FPS Score 1362 4506

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS

[Ultra] Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS

[High] Fortnite - 28 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS

[Ultra] World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 51 FPS

[Ultra] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 1200

CPU Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78

3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78

4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2200 MHz 3000 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A L1 cache - 32 KB L2 cache - 320 MB L3 cache - 8 MB Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9 Architecture Valhall Valhall GPU frequency 1100 MHz 886 MHz Execution units 2 9 Shading units 32 144 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes MediaTek APU 3.0 Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem - Helio M70 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 19 5G support No Yes Download speed Up to 650 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 6 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 January 2021 Class Mid range Flagship Model number MT6789 MT6893 Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site