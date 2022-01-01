Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 804K vs 370K
- 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|206994
|GPU
|85043
|309418
|Memory
|84788
|128811
|UX
|101489
|160225
|Total score
|370493
|804029
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
554
Dimensity 8100 +75%
970
Multi-Core Score
1822
Dimensity 8100 +119%
3996
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|34 FPS
|Score
|1229
|5780
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|-
|912 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|6
|Shading units
|32
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
Cast your vote
2 (6.9%)
27 (93.1%)
Total votes: 29