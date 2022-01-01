Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 8100

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 8100
Helio G99
Dimensity 8100

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports 199% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 17.1 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 804K vs 370K
  • 30% higher CPU clock speed (2850 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 6 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
370493
Dimensity 8100 +117%
804029
CPU 101532 206994
GPU 85043 309418
Memory 84788 128811
UX 101489 160225
Total score 370493 804029
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
554
Dimensity 8100 +75%
970
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1822
Dimensity 8100 +119%
3996

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1229
Dimensity 8100 +370%
5780
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 34 FPS
Score 1229 5780

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Valhall Valhall 3
GPU frequency - 912 MHz
Execution units 2 6
Shading units 32 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 March 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (6.9%)
27 (93.1%)
Total votes: 29

▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 8100 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
