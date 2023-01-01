Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 700 VS Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Dimensity 700 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Announced 1-year and 11-months later

Announced 1-year and 11-months later Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm) Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 375K vs 337K Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +11% 375715 Dimensity 700 337457 CPU 114577 97246 GPU 91664 82206 Memory 64821 70281 UX 106590 88538 Total score 375715 337457 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +11% 620 Dimensity 700 560 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +7% 1841 Dimensity 700 1718 Image compression - 102.6 Mpixels/s Face detection - 15 images/s Speech recognition - 30.8 words/s Machine learning - 27.1 images/s Camera shooting - 14.4 images/s HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 1039 Dimensity 700 +6% 1102 Stability - 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS Score 1039 1102

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS

[Low] Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS

[Medium] Fortnite - 25 FPS

[Low] Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS

[Low] World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS

[Ultra] Genshin Impact - 34 FPS

[Low] Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS

[Ultra] Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro

1080 x 2400 We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Dimensity 700

CPU Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers TDP - 10 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency - 950 MHz Execution units - 2 Shading units - 32 FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity Modem Snapdragon X51 - 4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.1 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced October 2022 November 2020 Class Low end Mid range Model number SM4375 MT6833V/ZA Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site