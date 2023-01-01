Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
25
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
63
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 43%) AnTuTu 9 score – 354K vs 247K
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101413
|66337
|GPU
|90246
|60446
|Memory
|59456
|41057
|UX
|100024
|78597
|Total score
|354055
|247056
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +70%
622
366
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +46%
1857
1272
|Image compression
|-
|82.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.99 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|25.2 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|19.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|9.38 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.41 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|415.2 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|4 FPS
|Score
|1038
|743
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost 2
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|486 Gigaflops
|62 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|June 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4375
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
