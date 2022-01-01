Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Snapdragon 480 Plus
VS
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 11-months later
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 344K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 480 Plus
vs
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 104396 113829
GPU 84968 92314
Memory 62467 68007
UX 95340 110869
Total score 344754 382793
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Score 977 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno
GPU frequency 825 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 128 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2022
Class Low end Low end
Model number SM4350-AC SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

