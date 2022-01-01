Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 11-months later
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 382K vs 344K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|104396
|113829
|GPU
|84968
|92314
|Memory
|62467
|68007
|UX
|95340
|110869
|Total score
|344754
|382793
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +16%
619
Multi-Core Score
1651
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +11%
1838
3DMark
|Graphics test
|5 FPS
|-
|Score
|977
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350-AC
|SM4375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
