Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 27, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1700 MHz.

CPU Performance
43
Gaming Performance
39
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
51

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
395429
Total score 395429
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
543
Multi-Core Score
1695

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 695 SoC with Adreno 619 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021
Class Mid range
Model number SM6375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site

Comments

Avatar
thatamazonguy 22 January 2022 02:22
Realme 9 Pro is soon being shipped with this processor, what a beast of the processor with that insane battery life efficiency while not skipping out the raw performance as well. Can't wait to upgrade from my Realme 5 with SD 665 to this guy.
+2 Reply
Avatar
Prikitiw 20 January 2022 15:29
Wait, It cant capture 4K video?
+5 Reply
Avatar
Crisanto Jimenez 18 January 2022 10:52
These single & multi-core geek bench 5 scores are not the real scores of the snapdragon 695 powered phone
+1 Reply
Avatar
Crisanto Jimenez 12 January 2022 05:14
FYI the 2 Kryo 660 Gold CPU cores are based on Cortex-A78, not cortex-A77
+9 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 12 January 2022 10:46
Yes, we fixed the error.
+5 Reply
