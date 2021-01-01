Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 226K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|Total score
|394205
|226164
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +40%
544
388
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +9%
1694
1559
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6375
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
