We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Shows significantly better (up to 74%) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 226K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Snapdragon 680

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +74%
394205
Snapdragon 680
226164
Total score 394205 226164
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 680

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 610
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 X11
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 SM6225
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site

