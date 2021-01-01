Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 690
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 342K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|110385
|GPU
|-
|76645
|Memory
|-
|63724
|UX
|-
|94636
|Total score
|394205
|342833
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
544
Snapdragon 690 +11%
603
Multi-Core Score
1694
Snapdragon 690 +8%
1836
|Image compression
|-
|111.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|16.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|28.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|26.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.25 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|579.5 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|4 FPS
|Score
|-
|811
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 690
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 692
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6375
|SM6350
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site
