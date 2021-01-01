Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 690 – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 690

Snapdragon 695
VS
Snapdragon 690
Snapdragon 695
Snapdragon 690

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 9 score – 394K vs 342K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Snapdragon 690

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +15%
394205
Snapdragon 690
342833
CPU - 110385
GPU - 76645
Memory - 63724
UX - 94636
Total score 394205 342833
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 111.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 16.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 28.8 words/s
Machine learning - 26.7 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.9 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.25 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 579.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Score - 811

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 690

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 619L
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 692
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 June 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6375 SM6350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site

