Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 930 VS Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Dimensity 930 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)

Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm) Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 409K

Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 409K 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +36% 557030 Dimensity 930 409524 CPU 177123 121039 GPU 162367 103844 Memory 101455 89521 UX 120496 95904 Total score 557030 409524 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 3092 Dimensity 930 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 18 FPS - Score 3092 -

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 930

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 3 MB - Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 644 IMG BXM-8-256 Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series Shading units 384 - Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz - Bus 2x 16 Bit - Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s - Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X62 - 4G support LTE Cat. 24 - 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps - Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.3 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2022 May 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM7450-AB - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site