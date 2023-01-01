Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 930
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 409K
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|177123
|121039
|GPU
|162367
|103844
|Memory
|101455
|89521
|UX
|120496
|95904
|Total score
|557030
|409524
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +20%
836
696
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +56%
3086
1977
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|-
|Score
|3092
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 930
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 644
|IMG BXM-8-256
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|PowerVR B-Series
|Shading units
|384
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7450-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site
