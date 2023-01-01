Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 930 – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 930

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 930
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Dimensity 930

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (with Adreno 644 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 930 (IMG BXM-8-256). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 9 score – 557K vs 409K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 930

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 +36%
557030
Dimensity 930
409524
CPU 177123 121039
GPU 162367 103844
Memory 101455 89521
UX 120496 95904
Total score 557030 409524
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 18 FPS -
Score 3092 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Dimensity 930

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 3 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 644 IMG BXM-8-256
Architecture Adreno 600 PowerVR B-Series
Shading units 384 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7450-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 930 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 870
2. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 778G
3. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
4. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 888
5. Dimensity 930 vs Snapdragon 778G
6. Dimensity 930 vs Dimensity 920
Compare other chipsets (140+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 930 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish