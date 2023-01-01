Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Has 2 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 1-year and 6-months later
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 9 score – 947K vs 807K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
- Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (3230 vs 2910 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|246704
|210809
|GPU
|352464
|324750
|Memory
|176323
|134620
|UX
|171430
|133782
|Total score
|947731
|807395
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A15 Bionic +23%
1748
Multi-Core Score
A15 Bionic +16%
4836
|Image compression
|-
|224.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|43.1 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|136.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|104.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|49.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.64 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1270 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|79%
|Graphics test
|44 FPS
|52 FPS
|Score
|7490
|8722
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|3230 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|12 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|15 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Apple A15 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|580 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|5
|Shading units
|-
|640
|FLOPS
|1781 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 3000 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|APL1W07
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
|-
