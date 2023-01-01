Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs A15 Bionic

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
VS
A15 Bionic
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
A15 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725) with the older 6-core Apple A15 Bionic (Apple A15 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 6-months later
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 9 score – 947K vs 807K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.1x)
  • Supports 33% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (3230 vs 2910 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +17%
947731
A15 Bionic
807395
CPU 246704 210809
GPU 352464 324750
Memory 176323 134620
UX 171430 133782
Total score 947731 807395
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 224.8 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 43.1 images/s
Speech recognition - 136.1 words/s
Machine learning - 104.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 49.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.64 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1270 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 79%
Graphics test 44 FPS 52 FPS
Score 7490 8722

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.23 GHz – Avalanche
4x 2.02 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2910 MHz 3230 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.5-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 12 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 15 billion
TDP - 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725 Apple A15 GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency 580 MHz 1200 MHz
Execution units - 5
Shading units - 640
FLOPS 1781 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.2 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP -
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 3000 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2023 September 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7475-AB APL1W07
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site -

