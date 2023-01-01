Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Has 2 more cores
- Announced 6-months later
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- 19% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2910 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|246704
|248335
|GPU
|352464
|394336
|Memory
|176323
|153536
|UX
|171430
|147260
|Total score
|947731
|948764
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
A16 Bionic +33%
1888
Multi-Core Score
A16 Bionic +31%
5436
|Image compression
|-
|243.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|46.4 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|141.8 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|117.1 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|54.3 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|5.9 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|1430 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|82%
|Graphics test
|44 FPS
|58 FPS
|Score
|7490
|9847
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and A16 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|3460 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|16 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|16 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Apple A16 GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|GPU frequency
|580 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Shading units
|-
|768
|FLOPS
|1781 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|2796 x 1290
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 48MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 7500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 3500 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|September 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|APL1W10
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
|-
