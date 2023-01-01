Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic

Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
VS
A16 Bionic
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
A16 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (Adreno 725) with the older 6-core Apple A16 Bionic (Apple A16 GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Has 2 more cores
  • Announced 6-months later
Pros of Apple A16 Bionic
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (3460 vs 2910 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 246704 248335
GPU 352464 394336
Memory 176323 153536
UX 171430 147260
Total score 947731 948764
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 243.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 46.4 images/s
Speech recognition - 141.8 words/s
Machine learning - 117.1 images/s
Camera shooting - 54.3 images/s
HTML 5 - 5.9 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 1430 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 82%
Graphics test 44 FPS 58 FPS
Score 7490 9847

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and A16 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 2x 3.46 GHz – Everest
4x 2.02 GHz – Sawtooth
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2910 MHz 3460 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 16 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Transistor count - 16 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725 Apple A16 GPU
Architecture Adreno 700 -
GPU frequency 580 MHz -
Execution units - 6
Shading units - 768
FLOPS 1781 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.2 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2796 x 1290
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 48MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 7500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 3500 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced March 2023 September 2022
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7475-AB APL1W10
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A16 Bionic and Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, or ask any questions
