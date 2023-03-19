Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 VS Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 644). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 557K

21% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2400 MHz)

Announced 10-months later

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 +95% 1084749 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 557030 CPU 255246 177123 GPU 360306 162367 Memory 212180 101455 UX 181395 120496 Total score 1084749 557030 Submit your AnTuTu result

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 n/a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 3092 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 18 FPS Score - 3092

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2

3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710

3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710

4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2910 MHz 2400 MHz L2 cache - 3 MB Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers TDP - 5 W

Graphics GPU name Adreno 725 Adreno 644 Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600 Shading units - 384 Vulkan version 1.2 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3360 x 1600 Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X62 X62 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24 5G support Yes Yes Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2023 May 2022 Class Mid range Mid range Model number SM7475-AB SM7450-AB Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site