Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 644). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 557K
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 10-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|255246
|177123
|GPU
|360306
|162367
|Memory
|212180
|101455
|UX
|181395
|120496
|Total score
|1084749
|557030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1216
Multi-Core Score
4023
3086
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|18 FPS
|Score
|-
|3092
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2910 MHz
|2400 MHz
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 725
|Adreno 644
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Adreno 600
|Shading units
|-
|384
|Vulkan version
|1.2
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1600
|3360 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X62
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Up to 4400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7475-AB
|SM7450-AB
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site
