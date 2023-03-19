Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 (with Adreno 725 graphics) and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (Adreno 644). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
  • Shows significantly better (up to 95%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1084K vs 557K
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2910 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Announced 10-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
vs
Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 255246 177123
GPU 360306 162367
Memory 212180 101455
UX 181395 120496
Total score 1084749 557030
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 18 FPS
Score - 3092

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.91 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.49 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A710
3x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2910 MHz 2400 MHz
L2 cache - 3 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 725 Adreno 644
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 600
Shading units - 384
Vulkan version 1.2 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X62 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 4400 Mbps Up to 4400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2023 May 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7475-AB SM7450-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 official site

Zhinazhu 19 March 2023 06:30
You can see how bad Samsung's 4nm is, it can't even handle mid-range chips. Great Taiwan goods are good. All hail TSMC.
