Snapdragon 765G vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
96
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 319K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2400 MHz)
- Announced 10 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
589
A14 Bionic +172%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
A14 Bionic +130%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
319115
A14 Bionic +81%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|-
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|12 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|-
