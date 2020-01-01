Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 875 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

Snapdragon 875 vs A14 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (Adreno 660) with the older 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 585K
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2840 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875
1126
A14 Bionic +44%
1618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875
3789
A14 Bionic +4%
3931
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +15%
674481
A14 Bionic
585016

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 875 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count - 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 700 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 640 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.1 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s -
Max size 32 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP -
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X60 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2020 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship

