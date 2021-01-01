Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Dimensity 700

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Dimensity 700
Snapdragon 778G
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 497K vs 290K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Announced 6-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +71%
497406
Dimensity 700
290832
CPU 158948 102180
GPU 156422 66147
Memory 84831 71740
UX 100055 59364
Total score 497406 290832
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Yes
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
