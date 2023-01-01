Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 685
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 685 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 527K vs 287K
- Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|164198
|-
|GPU
|157464
|-
|Memory
|83966
|-
|UX
|123383
|-
|Total score
|527850
|287964
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +106%
769
374
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 778G +75%
2804
1600
|Image compression
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|25 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|41 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|36.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|34.6 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|988.8 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Score
|2463
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|59 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|27 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|53 FPS
[High]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 685
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|96
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|March 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM7325
|SM6225-AD
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
