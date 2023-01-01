Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 685 VS Snapdragon 778G Snapdragon 685 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 685 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 527K vs 287K

Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 527K vs 287K Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)

Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s) Better instruction set architecture Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Announced 1-year and 10-months later 8% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2400 MHz)

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 778G +83% 527850 Snapdragon 685 287964 CPU 164198 - GPU 157464 - Memory 83966 - UX 123383 - Total score 527850 287964 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 778G +106% 769 Snapdragon 685 374 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 778G +75% 2804 Snapdragon 685 1600 Image compression 175.3 Mpixels/s - Face detection 25 images/s - Speech recognition 41 words/s - Machine learning 36.7 images/s - Camera shooting 34.6 images/s - HTML 5 3.03 Mnodes/s - SQLite 988.8 Krows/s -

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 778G 2463 Snapdragon 685 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 14 FPS - Score 2463 -

Gaming Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games PUBG Mobile 59 FPS

[High] - Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS

[Ultra] - Fortnite 27 FPS

[Low] - Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS

[Ultra] - World of Tanks Blitz 94 FPS

[Ultra] - Genshin Impact 53 FPS

[High] - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 685

CPU Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)

3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55) 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2400 MHz 2600 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A L2 cache 2 MB - Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers TDP 5 W -

Graphics GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 610 Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600 GPU frequency 490 MHz - Execution units 2 2 Shading units 384 96 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory frequency 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Hexagon 686 Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X53 X11 4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 13 5G support Yes No Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 6 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced May 2021 March 2023 Class Mid range Low end Model number SM7325 SM6225-AD Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site