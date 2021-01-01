Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 720G – what's better?

Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 720G

Snapdragon 778G
VS
Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 778G
Snapdragon 720G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and Snapdragon 720G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Shows significantly better (up to 84%) AnTuTu 8 score – 497K vs 270K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 778G
vs
Snapdragon 720G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 778G +84%
497406
Snapdragon 720G
270430
CPU 158948 99886
GPU 156422 71529
Memory 84831 50549
UX 100055 52632
Total score 497406 270430
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 108.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 27.15 words/s
Machine learning - 25.5 images/s
Camera shooting - 16.15 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.18 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 561.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 43 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 720G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency - 750 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 128
FLOPS - 435 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1600 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X53 X15
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 15
5G support Yes No
Download speed - Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021 January 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325 SM7125
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
22 (91.7%)
2 (8.3%)
Total votes: 24

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 778G
2. Snapdragon 750G or Snapdragon 778G
3. Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 778G
4. Snapdragon 860 or Snapdragon 778G
5. Dimensity 900 or Snapdragon 778G
6. Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 720G
7. Exynos 9611 or Snapdragon 720G
8. Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 720G
9. Kirin 810 or Snapdragon 720G
10. Kirin 980 or Snapdragon 720G

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 778G, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish