Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 7050
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 94%) AnTuTu 9 score – 969K vs 500K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|220397
|-
|GPU
|422572
|-
|Memory
|157833
|-
|UX
|164547
|-
|Total score
|969924
|500720
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +53%
1286
842
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +66%
3848
2321
|Image compression
|192.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|36 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|81.2 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|83.7 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|38.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|4.24 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1140 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|59%
|-
|Graphics test
|52 FPS
|-
|Score
|8834
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|89 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|114 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Dimensity 7050
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3000 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5.3 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|818 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|3
|4
|Shading units
|768
|64
|FLOPS
|2513 Gigaflops
|686 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|51.2 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X65
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 10000 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 3670 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2021
|May 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1