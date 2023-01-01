Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
VS
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and 7s Gen 2 (Adreno 710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulkan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 10 score – 1105K vs 606K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
vs
Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

AnTuTu 10

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 319867 190326
GPU 405165 118222
Memory 166062 158281
UX 225624 140685
Total score 1105598 606420
GeekBench 6

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Asset compression 154.9 MB/sec 159.9 MB/sec
HTML 5 Browser 112.7 pages/sec 73.3 pages/sec
PDF Renderer 147.2 Mpixels/sec 125.2 Mpixels/sec
Image detection 94 images/sec 56.1 images/sec
HDR 122 Mpixels/sec 96.2 Mpixels/sec
Background blur 13.8 images/sec 9.56 images/sec
Photo processing 36.3 images/sec 26.5 images/sec
Ray tracing 4.39 Mpixels/sec 4.33 Mpixels/sec
Compute Score (GPU)
3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 70% -
Graphics test 37 FPS -
Score 6287 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 88 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 114 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 40 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

CPU

Architecture 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 6 MB -
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5.3 W -
Manufacturing Samsung Samsung

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Adreno 710
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 818 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 768 -
Total shaders 1536 -
FLOPS 2512.8 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12.1 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 X62
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 10000 Mbps Up to 2900 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 3670 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2021 September 2023
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8450 SM7435-AB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or ask any questions
