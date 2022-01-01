Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (Adreno 740) with the older 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
85
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
74
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
81
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
82
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 91%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 626K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 7 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Has 2 more cores
- 20% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2660 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|166601
|GPU
|-
|255111
|Memory
|-
|90801
|UX
|-
|116310
|Total score
|1199988
|626877
AnTuTu results from iOS and Android are not directly comparable! They won't affect NanoReview scores.
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +12%
1475
1322
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +43%
4993
3500
|Image compression
|-
|151.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|29.65 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|87.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|72.5 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|33.75 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3.81 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|901.1 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|71%
|Graphics test
|-
|45 FPS
|Score
|12708
|7561
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Apple iPhone 11 Pro
828 x 1792
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and A13 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|832 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|12 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8.5 billion
|TDP
|-
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|-
|Execution units
|-
|4
|FLOPS
|-
|736 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|24 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|-
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3