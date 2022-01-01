Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8100 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8100
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1241K vs 810K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Announced 9-months later
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 8100

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +53%
1241503
Dimensity 8100
810895
CPU 264139 206994
GPU 548684 309418
Memory 227638 128811
UX 193923 160225
Total score 1241503 810895
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 251.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 46.2 images/s -
Speech recognition 122.9 words/s -
Machine learning 114.1 images/s -
Camera shooting 51.7 images/s -
HTML 5 5.81 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1510 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Score 12708 5780

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 77 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 26 FPS
[High]
Shadowgun Legends - 74 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 98 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 8100

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G610 MC6
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 912 MHz
Execution units - 6
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 6400 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 March 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8550-AB MT6895Z/TCZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
13 (46.4%)
15 (53.6%)
Total votes: 28

