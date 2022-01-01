Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 8100
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 8100 (Mali-G610 MC6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 8100
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1241K vs 810K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
- Announced 9-months later
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2850 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|264139
|206994
|GPU
|548684
|309418
|Memory
|227638
|128811
|UX
|193923
|160225
|Total score
|1241503
|810895
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +55%
1501
971
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +23%
4975
4043
|Image compression
|251.3 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|46.2 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|122.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|114.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|51.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|5.81 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|1510 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|34 FPS
|Score
|12708
|5780
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|77 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|26 FPS
[High]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|OnePlus Ace
1080 x 2412
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 8100
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|4x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|-
|912 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|6
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|March 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|MT6895Z/TCZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 official site
