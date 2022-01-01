Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 1036K
  • Announced later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3000 MHz)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +16%
1199988
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
1036699
CPU - 249768
GPU - 448381
Memory - 172528
UX - 166045
Total score 1199988 1036699
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 88%
Graphics test - 54 FPS
Score 12708 9076

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 89 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 114 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 40 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Adreno 730
Architecture Adreno 700 Adreno 700
GPU frequency - 818 MHz
Execution units - 3
Shading units - 768
FLOPS - 2236 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 December 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB SM8450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

