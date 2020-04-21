Snapdragon 835 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
93
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 281K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2450 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
392
A13 Bionic +243%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1715
A13 Bionic +108%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
281291
A13 Bionic +70%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2450 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 540
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Adreno 500
|-
|GPU frequency
|710 MHz
|-
|Cores
|-
|4
|Number of ALUs
|256
|-
|FLOPS
|558 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 680
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|X16 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2016
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|MSM8998
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
|-
