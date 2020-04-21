Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 835 vs A13 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540) with the newer 6-core Apple A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 70%) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 281K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 2450 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 835
392
A13 Bionic +243%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 835
1715
A13 Bionic +108%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 835
281291
A13 Bionic +70%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 835 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2450 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 128 KB 48 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 540 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Adreno 500 -
GPU frequency 710 MHz -
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 256 -
FLOPS 558 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem X16 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2016 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number MSM8998 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A13 Bionic and Snapdragon 835 or ask any questions
Satyam 21 April 2020 18:15
Which is better for gaming?
0 Reply
sony xz1 and ip11 user 11 May 2020 20:43
i have both. for performance, screen size and battery stamina ip11 with a13 better. but for price, sony xz1 wins. if u tight on budget, xz1 with sd 835 is the best choice if u dont really care about thick bezel on top and bottom. mind u, it was a flagship phone in 2017 by sony.
0 Reply
